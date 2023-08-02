Home » The Truth Behind the Sinking Parallel Bars at the Universiade Gymnastics Competition Revealed
The truth about the sinking of the parallel bars in the gymnastics competition of the Universiade has finally been revealed. The incident, which caused a stir on the Internet, was a result of negligence in the coach’s pre-match adjustments.

On August 1, a video of the incident at the Chengdu Universiade gymnastics arena went viral. During warm-ups for the parallel bars event, one of the parallel bars suddenly sank at one end, appearing extremely dangerous and leading to intense discussions among netizens.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the official website of the 31st Summer Universiade released a statement on August 2, providing details of the incident. According to the official report, the incident occurred in the multi-functional gymnasium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park at around 3:26 pm on August 1. Fortunately, the athlete was not injured, and the equipment dealer immediately restored the parallel bars after the incident. The on-site video was retrieved and submitted to the technical chairman of the gymnastics event and the men’s technical representative for inspection. Upon review, it was confirmed that the coach had failed to fasten the lock handle of the parallel bars after adjusting the distance, leading to the accident.

It was clarified that the distance between parallel bars and pommel horse in gymnastics events can be adjusted by the coaches of each participating team based on the athlete’s specific needs. Following the incident, the tournament organized an inspection of the equipment provided by the dealer, ensuring their safety. All the equipment used in the competition was internationally certified and within the validity period of the certification.

In accordance with the regulations of the International Sports Federation, the male technical representative made the necessary adjustments to the athlete’s ranking, placing him last in the group. This allowed the athlete to successfully complete the competition. Currently, the first day of qualifying competition and team finals has been concluded successfully.

With the truth about the incident now revealed, the Universiade can move forward with confidence in the remaining competitions, ensuring the safety and fair play for all athletes involved.

