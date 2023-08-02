Alexander McQueen Presents the Serene Beauty of Orchids: A Collection for Chinese Valentine’s Day

Alexander McQueen Presents Chinese Valentine’s Day Selection Series with Actor Yang Youning

In a breathtaking display of art and fashion, Alexander McQueen unveiled their Chinese Valentine’s Day selection series. The series featured actor Yang Youning, who participated in the interpretation of creative films and blockbusters.

Taking inspiration from nature, this collection continued the brand’s exploration of orchids. It sought to juxtapose subversion and beauty, giving orchids a innovative art form. The collection featured orchid printings, iconic tailoring, silhouette, and classic elements like the KNUCKLE ring. Through these elements, the romantic story of “Lan Ye” (Orchid Night) was beautifully interpreted in the language of fashion.

“In the language of flowers, orchids are a symbol of love,” described Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen. The month of summer when orchids are in full bloom coincides with the seventh month of the lunar calendar called “Lan Yue” (Orchid Month). The night of the Qixi Festival, also known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, is called the “Lan Ye” (Orchid Night). It represents the fusion of light and darkness, dream and reality, and the ephemeral and eternal. The creative films and blockbusters captured the essence of the “Lan Ye”, taking viewers on a fantasy journey of a Midsummer Night.

The orchid, symbolizing love, gracefully fluttered across the night sky with enchanting light and shadow. The hero and heroine of the story followed the guidance of the orchid and immersed themselves in nature, exploring love in the midst of this gorgeous and ever-changing dream of the orchid night.

In celebration of the Qixi Festival, Alexander McQueen also introduced a new Seal handbag. This addition further enhances the collection and offers a stylish and functional accessory for fashion enthusiasts.

The Qixi selection series comprises a wide range of products for both men and women. For men, the collection includes an orchid print bomber jacket, sweater, cardigan, leggings, pleated shorts, Knuckle Satchel handbag, Grip mini handbag, Punk ankle boots, Tread Slick Moto shoes, and accessories like Floating Skull Mask sunglasses and Floating Skull rectangular sunglasses.

Ladies can elevate their style with the Orchid Bomber Jacket, Shorts, Zipper Skirt, Sweatshirt, Shirt Dress, Seal T-Shirt, Jeweled Hobo Bag and Mini Jeweled Hobo Bag, Jeweled Satchel Mini Bag, Seal Bag, Punk Buckle Mules, Flats, and Biker Accessories like biker boots, Spike Studs rectangular sunglasses, and chunky cat-eye sunglasses.

The Alexander McQueen Chinese Valentine’s Day selection series is truly a remarkable fusion of fashion, art, and romance. With its unique interpretation of orchids and its exquisite craftsmanship, it offers fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of beauty and creativity.

