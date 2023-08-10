The Truth Behind Yoreli Rincón’s Absence from the Colombian National Team: A Candid Interview

Yoreli Rincón, a prominent player for the Colombian National Team, recently gave an interview where she addressed her absence from the team and discussed Colombia’s performance in the Women’s World Cup. The soccer player, who currently plays for Atlético Nacional, opened up about the supposed veto she has been facing and expressed her support for the national team.

While Rincón has been a key figure in Colombian soccer in recent years, she has not been called up to the national team for some time. In her interview with El Heraldo, she shed light on the situation and emphasized that she does not know the reason behind her exclusion. Rincón also mentioned that no one from the coaching staff has reached out to her or observed her performance in Italy, where she currently plays. Despite this, she remains hopeful about a potential return to the national team in the future.

When questioned about the sensation of not being part of the World Cup, Rincón admitted that it did not affect her significantly. However, she revealed that missing out on the Copa América, which was held in Colombia last year, did hurt her. Rincón expressed her clear conscience and highlighted that her statistics are openly available on Google, suggesting that her absence from the team is not solely a football-related matter.

In regards to the Colombian team’s success in the Women’s World Cup, Rincón expressed her excitement and support. She stated that she, like all Colombians, hopes that the team continues to progress and build on the great legacy they are creating. Rincón praised the team’s achievements and expressed her desire for soccer to continue winning the hearts of Colombians.

Concluding her interview, Rincón mentioned that she has come to terms with not wearing the national team shirt at the moment. She described the mourning period she went through when first excluded but emphasized that life moves on. Despite this, she maintained her dream of representing Colombia again and affirmed that she would continue to play at her best level, leaving the possibility of a future return to the national team open.

Overall, Yoreli Rincón’s interview sheds light on her absence from the Colombian National Team, expressing her confusion about the situation. She also conveys her unwavering support for the team’s current success in the Women’s World Cup and her ongoing aspiration to represent her country once again.

