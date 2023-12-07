The BAIC Men’s Basketball Team may be facing a significant roster change as foreign defender Shannon Evans II hinted at his departure from the team. The hint came through a social media post where Evans suggested a return to La Liga, leaving the team with only Marcus Keane as a foreign defender.

Evans, whose two-month guaranteed contract with Shougang Club has expired, has played 11 games this season, averaging 13.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. However, his offensive performance has been inconsistent, with impressive scoring games followed by lackluster performances.

The arrival of Keane as the team’s third foreign aid has further impacted Evans’ role, as Keane’s strong offensive abilities have been highlighted in recent games. Keane’s winning goal in a recent game against Beijing Control showcased his potential as a key player for the team.

The potential departure of Evans raises concerns about the team’s defensive line, as his organizational and defensive abilities may be missed. Keane’s height and size have led to defensive challenges in his initial games with the team, raising questions about his ability to consistently perform in subsequent games.

The uncertainty surrounding the team’s foreign defender situation creates a challenge for the BAIC Men’s Basketball Team as they navigate the remainder of the season. The team’s thin back line and the need for stability throughout the season suggest the importance of addressing the potential departure of Evans and ensuring a balanced roster moving forward.

