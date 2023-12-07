The “GTA 6” trailer received 100 million views on YouTube in just one day

The highly anticipated “GTA 6” trailer has shattered records, receiving a staggering 100 million views on YouTube in just one day. The trailer, released by Rockstar, has ignited an unparalleled level of enthusiasm among fans and players alike.

Surpassing the original trailer for “GTA 5,” which took twelve years to achieve the same milestone, “GTA 6” has set a new standard for the gaming industry. The trailer gives a glimpse into the game’s new setting in Vice City, a prototype of Miami, and introduces the use of both male and female protagonists. The game promises to incorporate more elements of current society, with many scenes based on real events and social videos, making the process of finding Easter eggs quite intriguing for players familiar with current affairs in the United States.

Rockstar has set the release date for “GTA 6” in 2025, with plans for the game to be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, the company has not yet confirmed a PC release.

The overwhelming response to the “GTA 6” trailer has solidified the high expectations for this upcoming game. Fans and players eagerly await further developments and a chance to explore the highly anticipated world of “GTA 6.”

