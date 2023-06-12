The two teams remain golden and undefeated

Original title: The two teams remain undefeated

Chengdu Rongcheng faced Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In the 12th round of the Chinese Super League, Chengdu Rongcheng currently has 6 wins and 5 draws. It is one of the only two undefeated teams in the league. The team scored 19 goals in 11 games and conceded With 12 goals scored, the team’s offensive power is not bad. The Tianjin Jinmen Tigers have 4 wins and 7 draws this season, and the team remains unbeaten.

From the fundamental analysis of the Chengdu Rongcheng team:[Favourable]Status: The team beat Shanghai Haigang 1-0 away in the last round of the league, winning three consecutive victories; Ranking: After 11 rounds this season, the team has achieved 6 wins and 5 draws. The defeat ranks second in the league; Home: The team has achieved 4 wins and 2 draws in 6 home games this season, and the home record is the first in the league; Players: Exon, Kim Min-woo and Silva all scored goals for the team Scored 4 goals and performed well; Offense: The team has scored goals in 8 consecutive rounds, and the offensive end is in a stable state.[Unfavorable]Lineup: Midfielder Feng Zhuoyi received a red card in the last round, and this round needs to be suspended for one round; Defense: A total of 12 goals have been conceded this season, with an average of more than one goal conceded per game.

From the fundamental analysis of the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers team:[Favourable]Ranking: The team has achieved 4 wins and 7 draws this season and remains unbeaten, ranking fourth in the league with 19 points; Defense: Only conceded 9 goals so far this season. Second to Shanghai Seaport and Shanghai Shenhua; away game: 5 outings this season, with 2 wins and 3 draws, the away combat effectiveness should not be underestimated; player: Right winger Button scored 4 goals for the team this season, is the[Unfavorable]data: In the last 10 rounds of the league, 8 of the team’s total goal data have small scores; Confrontation: The team has only scored 1 draw and 1 loss against Chengdu Rongcheng in the last two rounds. at a disadvantage.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: