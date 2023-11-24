Home » The U23 Men’s Football Asian Cup draw revealed that the Chinese team is in the same group as Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates – Xinhuanet
The U23 Men's Football Asian Cup draw revealed that the Chinese team is in the same group as Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates

The U23 Men's Football Asian Cup draw revealed that the Chinese team is in the same group as Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates

The draw ceremony for the 2024 U23 Men’s Football Asian Cup was held in Doha, Qatar on November 23rd. The Chinese team has been placed in Group B with tough competition from Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament will feature 16 teams competing for the Asian Cup championship. In addition, the top three teams will secure a direct spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the fourth-place team will have a chance to compete in a playoff for an Olympic spot.

The U23 Men’s Football Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from April 15 to May 3, 2024, and promises to be an exciting and highly competitive event.

The results of the draw are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Australia, Jordan, Indonesia
Group B: Japan, South Korea, UAE, China
Group C: Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, Tajikistan
Group D: Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait, Malaysia

With an intense and challenging group, the Chinese team will need to prepare diligently in order to compete with some of the strongest teams in Asia. This tournament will undoubtedly be a test of skill and determination for all the participating teams.

