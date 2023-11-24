Home » One Thought Guanshan: A New TV Series Starring Liu Yuning and Liu Shishi Announced
One Thought Guanshan: A New TV Series Starring Liu Yuning and Liu Shishi Announced

The highly anticipated TV series “One Thought Guanshan” is set to premiere on iQiyi on November 28, 2023. The announcement of the premiere date was accompanied by the release of character posters, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the series.

Starring Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning, the series is set to consist of 40 episodes, each with a length of 45 minutes. The plot synopsis of “One Thought Guanshan” revolves around the story of Ren Ruyi, the former left envoy of Zhu Yiwei of Anguo, and Ning Yuanzhou, the leader of Wuguo’s Six Paths Hall, as they embark on a journey with a group of characters, experiencing life and death and growing up together.

The release of the character posters has generated a buzz among fans, with many expressing their excitement for the series. One fan commented, “Liu Shishi (Ren Ruyi) is dressed in red and can dance with martial arts. She is not only charming but also deadly. Zundu is looking forward to the broadcast.”

Another fan shared, “I’m just waiting for Liu Shishi to be chosen as an ancient person. He is very chivalrous. Liu Yuning also looks very good in ancient costumes. I look forward to Ren Ruyi and Ning Yuanzhou strategizing and starting a chivalrous world.”

With the anticipation building up, “One Thought Guanshan” is poised to capture the audience’s attention with its compelling storyline and talented cast. Fans can mark their calendars for November 28 to catch the premiere of this exciting new series.

