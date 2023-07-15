The Unique Romance of Hangzhou: Unveiling the 4th Asian Paralympic Medal ‘Guizi’ Inspired by Liangzhu Jade and Osmanthus Fragrans

Hangzhou, China – The 4th Asian Paralympic Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from October 22 to 28, 2023, recently unveiled their official medal called “Guizi.” The design of the medal draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and unique aesthetics of Hangzhou, known for its Liangzhu jade and Osmanthus fragrans, the city’s flower.

The Hangzhou Asian Paralympic medal “Guizi” was released on July 14th, during the 100-day countdown to the games. It is the latest addition to the visual image system of the event, which includes the emblem “forward,” the mascot “Feifei,” the color system “moisturizing,” and the torch “laurel crown.” The medal represents an important expression of the cultural aesthetics associated with the Asian Paralympic Games.

Led by Dr. Zhou Bo, the main person in charge of the medal design and an associate professor at the School of Industrial Design of the China Academy of Art, the design team put in almost two years of work to bring “Guizi” to life. More than 20 rounds of revisions were made to refine the design.

The inspiration behind “Guizi” stems from the iconic Liangzhu Jade Bi and the beloved Osmanthus flower. Liangzhu Culture, with its “Jade Bi,” symbolizes the perfect combination and beauty, representing unity and cooperation among the Asian athletes. Osmanthus fragrans, on the other hand, is a significant symbol in Hangzhou’s culture and adds a touch of warmth and expectation as the host city.

The designers aimed to create a dynamic representation of the Osmanthus flower, which is usually seen as static. By studying ancient poems related to sweet-scented Osmanthus, they discovered a dynamic and poetic aspect to the flower’s portrayal. The falling Osmanthus flowers, varying in size, are scattered haphazardly on the front of the medals, symbolizing the medals won by disabled athletes who challenge themselves and exemplify the fighting spirit of sports. The Osmanthus is referred to as gold and silver Osmanthus, aligning with the gold and silver medals.

The ribbon part of the medal features the words “HANGZHOU 2022” and “Asian Para Games” on a “Rainbow Purple” background. The ribbon is hand-stitched using brocade jacquard technology and environmental printing technology.

The back of the “Guizi” medal features the logo of the Asian Paralympic Committee, surrounded by Braille. This design element adds to the medal’s recognition and signifies the gold, silver, and bronze medals of the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou.

For Zhou Bo, the lead designer, the motivation and initial aspiration behind the medal design were his love for Hangzhou. Growing up in Hangzhou and being involved in various design projects for the city, Zhou Bo felt a deep connection and pride for contributing to the city’s aesthetic culture. Despite the challenges faced during the design process, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase the history, culture, and unique romance of Hangzhou through the medal.

The 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games aims to celebrate the achievements and perseverance of disabled athletes. The “Guizi” medal serves not only as a symbol of victory but also as a reminder of the spirit of self-improvement and determination embodied by the athletes. With its exquisite design and cultural significance, the medal aims to evoke a sense of pride and appreciation for the city of Hangzhou among both athletes and spectators alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

