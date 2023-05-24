Home » the unleashed reaction- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Serena Williams announces to her daughter Olympia that she is expecting a baby: the little girl’s reaction is unexpected and… unleashed. “Oh my god I’m so excited!” she screams the little girl, starting to run, jump and scream around the room. In announcing her pregnancy, Serena Williams tells the little girl: “We went to the doctor and it turns out that I’m not gaining weight … But I have a baby in my belly.” (LaPresse)

May 24, 2023 – Updated May 24, 2023, 8:04 PM

