The video with which Gigi Buffon says goodbye to football: “It ends here” – Corriere TV

“It ends here. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We won together.” a greeting and a thank you together. Gianluigi Buffon with four sentences and a video of about one minute retraced his career, from Parma to Parma passing through Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, finding the time to climb to the top of the world in 2006. Trophies and gloves, saves and hugs. Jerseys, even Superman’s. Because Buffon was also this and now that he has definitively said goodbye to the pitch he has become «G1gi».

Now the future leads to the national team, probably as the new head of delegation of Mancini’s Italy.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023 , 9:34 pm

