Home » The video with which Gigi Buffon says goodbye to football: “It ends here” – Corriere TV
Sports

The video with which Gigi Buffon says goodbye to football: “It ends here” – Corriere TV

by admin
The video with which Gigi Buffon says goodbye to football: “It ends here” – Corriere TV

“It ends here. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We won together.” a greeting and a thank you together. Gianluigi Buffon with four sentences and a video of about one minute retraced his career, from Parma to Parma passing through Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, finding the time to climb to the top of the world in 2006. Trophies and gloves, saves and hugs. Jerseys, even Superman’s. Because Buffon was also this and now that he has definitively said goodbye to the pitch he has become «G1gi».
Now the future leads to the national team, probably as the new head of delegation of Mancini’s Italy.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023 , 9:34 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Imoco wins in the Champions League: they start playing after a set and beat Resovia 3-1

You may also like

Laimer threatens new competition at Bayern

“You gave me everything”: Buffon’s message of love

Leagues Cup Round of 16 Schedule Announced: Messi’s...

Taranto Mediterranean Games, nothing but opportunities: organization in...

The crescendo of Kadidiatou Diani, author of the...

Gianluigi Buffon retires – Il Post

In the case of promotion via Drita, Pilsen’s...

Champion Archer ‘Dr. Du’ Hits Two Bullseyes in...

Cosmos-Sutjeska, Conference: the dream as the engine of...

Jamaica celebrates its “Reggae Girlz”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy