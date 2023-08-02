Dayana Jaime a follower who criticized her way of dressing

Recently, Dayana Jaime, widow of singer Martín Elías Díaz, He published photos on his social networks and videos of a trip he made to Buenos Aires, Argentina in the company of his daughter Paula Elena.

Read also: Dayana Jaime cries when she remembers the “family dream” she had with Martín Elías

The event generated emotions among the followers of the journalist and Martín Elías, after Jaime revealed that Getting to know the snow was a dream that they aimed to fulfill as a family and that she had planned with her late husband after the birth of their daughter.

However, there was a comment that caught Dayana’s attention and it was that of a follower who criticized her way of dressing. “So much money that he must have, but he doesn’t dress prettyI admire other things, but the wardrobe is serious”, wrote the follower, so Jaime did not hesitate to answer him.

“Amen. Not even with the money I have could you understand my wardrobe style. Silver would not help you in such a basic style, not to say another word.a… Basic as your comment”, he expressed.

Immediately, many supported Dayana Jaime and considered that her style of dress is “elegant and sober”. “I do love how @dayanajaimes55 dresses, she dresses elegant, very pretty and not vulgar”, “People only look at the material world, rotten. She is pure essence” and “Seeing the photos and thinking I like that style, I want to dress like that. Ultimately, a matter of taste.”, were some of the opinions.

Don’t stop reading: These are the vallenato artists nominated for the 2023 Latino Music Awards; so you can vote

After their stay in Argentina, Dayana Jaime and her daughter Paula Elena Díaz visited Cerro Catedral in Bariloche, Casa Rosada, El Obelisco and Plaza Primero de Mayo in Buenos Aires, among other tourist sites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

