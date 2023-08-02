Home » Dayana Jaime a follower who criticized her way of dressing
News

Dayana Jaime a follower who criticized her way of dressing

by admin
Dayana Jaime a follower who criticized her way of dressing

Recently, Dayana Jaime, widow of singer Martín Elías Díaz, He published photos on his social networks and videos of a trip he made to Buenos Aires, Argentina in the company of his daughter Paula Elena.

Read also: Dayana Jaime cries when she remembers the “family dream” she had with Martín Elías

The event generated emotions among the followers of the journalist and Martín Elías, after Jaime revealed that Getting to know the snow was a dream that they aimed to fulfill as a family and that she had planned with her late husband after the birth of their daughter.

However, there was a comment that caught Dayana’s attention and it was that of a follower who criticized her way of dressing. “So much money that he must have, but he doesn’t dress prettyI admire other things, but the wardrobe is serious”, wrote the follower, so Jaime did not hesitate to answer him.

Amen. Not even with the money I have could you understand my wardrobe style. Silver would not help you in such a basic style, not to say another word.a… Basic as your comment”, he expressed.

Immediately, many supported Dayana Jaime and considered that her style of dress is “elegant and sober”. “I do love how @dayanajaimes55 dresses, she dresses elegant, very pretty and not vulgar”, “People only look at the material world, rotten. She is pure essence” and “Seeing the photos and thinking I like that style, I want to dress like that. Ultimately, a matter of taste.”, were some of the opinions.

See also  The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee held a press briefing, and the relevant person in charge introduced the preparations for the Winter Olympics Village. Yanqing Winter Olympics Village basically has the conditions for running during the game|Yanqing_Sina News

Don’t stop reading: These are the vallenato artists nominated for the 2023 Latino Music Awards; so you can vote

After their stay in Argentina, Dayana Jaime and her daughter Paula Elena Díaz visited Cerro Catedral in Bariloche, Casa Rosada, El Obelisco and Plaza Primero de Mayo in Buenos Aires, among other tourist sites.

You may also like

Colin Bell: “We have a mini-chance against Germany”

El Salvador records 420 days without registering homicides...

all you need to know about it

President Xi Jinping Celebrates 10th Anniversary of China-Pakistan...

Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped...

Marta and Brazil capitulate to Jamaica. The Seleção...

Reports of Armed Attacker Prompt Temporary Closure of...

The 5G auction process in Colombia begins firmly

Dispute over photo costs: CSU statement about Scholz...

Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy