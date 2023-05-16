The “village BA” that is out of the circle, the lifestyle of the “round sky and place” in Zhuji, Zhejiang- Rural Revitalization- Market Information Network

The “village BA” that is out of the circle, the lifestyle of the “round sky and place” in Zhuji, Zhejiang

The scene of the basketball game in Anhua Town, Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, taken on May 8 (drone photo).

“Sai (three) fei (points) dei (shot)! Go in!” With the ripples of the net being passed by the ball, the young anchor wearing black-rimmed glasses and holding a mobile phone by the basketball court and the gorgeously dressed , aunts dressed in waist drums, and hundreds of spectators, old and young, made huge noises in unison with a mix of dialects and Mandarin accents, either celebrating goals or cheering. In the auditorium, the leaders of the Group Department of the General Administration of Sport of China who came to Zhejiang for investigation were shocked by the strong atmosphere. This is the scene of the opening game of the “Village BA” in Zhuji’s “Hemei Village” basketball league Huandong Division, which has been popular recently. The ordinary rural night in Shengzhaowu Sancun has become full of enthusiasm because of basketball.

Zhuji people have loved basketball for a long time. Since the start of the “Village BA” this year, every game will attract people from nearby ten miles and eight villages to watch the game. The local “village BA” has been played in many towns and towns. A total of 273 teams with nearly 4,000 players in 23 towns, villages and streets in the city signed up for the competition, with a total of 677 games. Up to now, 314 games have been completed, and 13 townships and sub-districts have decided to advance to the team. All the first-stage events will be completed by the end of this month, and the second-stage 57 events will be completed on June 18.

On the Internet, the Zhuji “Village BA” competition is also extremely popular. Taking Yingdianjie Town as an example, a total of 15 teams participated in the town, and a total of 29 games were played. The number of people who watched the Douyin live broadcast every day was about 5,000. Last week, the championship and runner-up finals on May 6 reached 461,200. person-times.

Purity, down-to-earth, and participation by the whole people are the basis for the popularity of “village BA”. In addition, the seemingly plain rural basketball game contains the lifestyle of the “round sky and place” in the land of Zhuji.

“Tianyuan”: a small ball turns family affection and nostalgia

In Zhuji, Yuanyuan’s basketball is a kind of inheritance. Almost every family has a story to tell about basketball. Yuanyuan’s basketball has become a bond, a bridge, and a kind of strength. It is a medium to increase exchanges, connect feelings, and enhance understanding between enterprises, people, and the government. “One more golfer, one less dispute”.

The boldness, enthusiasm, and politeness of Zhuji people are spread in every corner of the family society, and “Village BA” is also the best platform. If a village holds a basketball invitational game, the night before, without any organization or call, basketball players, basketball-loving teenagers, and joyful seniors will all come to the hall of a family, and you will say something to each other. Discuss how to run the invitational tournament well, and assign what you will do and what I will do on the spot. No one haggles or pushes back and forth, and everyone goes back to prepare immediately after the assignment…

There is a custom in Zhuji that in the old days when going to temple fairs, you could bring your relatives to dinner, regardless of whether you knew them or not. This custom has also been continued to this day through the “circle of heaven” of basketball: dragons fight and tigers fight inside the game, and brothers are called brothers outside the game. Hundreds of spectators surrounded the stadium with three floors inside and three floors outside. Some squatted on the ground, sat on stools, stood, and some moved ladders to stop at the top. When the team made a goal, the audience clapped and applauded, and sighed when they didn’t make a goal. As soon as the game is over, regardless of whether it’s time to eat or not, the players participating in the game, the crowd watching the game, and hundreds of guests are pulled into their homes by various households. After that, they drink tea and drink, discuss and evaluate the game, and guess. win or lose. The simple sense of happiness and intimacy permeates everyone’s heart.

In the just-concluded “Village BA” in Anhua Town, the referees who participated in the competition rushed to the scene from Diankou Town, 60 kilometers away. Anhua Town is located in the southernmost part of Zhuji, and Diankou Town is in the northernmost part of Zhuji. , The distance between the two places is 60 kilometers, and the round trip is 120 kilometers. During a week of competition, the referees go back and forth at high speed every day, and the time on the road alone exceeds 2 hours. “This is nostalgia, this is liking, and this is love.” When Li Xu, a resident of Anhua Town, shared this well-known story, his words were full of pride.

Yingdianjie Town, which is adjacent to Hangzhou, currently has a registered population of 45,700, and a total of 27 administrative villages. Every village has a basketball court and every village has a basketball team. Everyone likes basketball. As early as the 1950s, people in Yingdian Street held basketball invitational matches with surrounding people in Xiaoshan, Fuyang and other places. At that time, the players all wore straw sandals, also known as “straw sandals basketball team”, and they would meet to play several games every year. The arena friendship has lasted for more than 70 years. “My father-in-law likes to play, my husband likes to play, and now my son also likes to play.” Zhou Xueye, the deputy mayor of Yingdianjie Town, talked about the basketball stories in the town, and he did not forget to talk about his own basketball fans.

Continuing this tradition, this year’s “Village BA” Yingdianjie Town Champion Team Damawu Village Basketball Team chose to use basketball to pass on love to more people. “We are very happy to win the championship. What’s even more happy is that we can use the prize money to help those in need.” Ding Yihua said excitedly. Expenditures on village-level public welfare undertakings.

Yuanyuan’s basketball rotation emotion is due to the enthusiasm, responsibility, and straightforward character of Zhuji people, and it is also the accumulation and sublimation of the history and culture of this ancient land.

“Place”: Yifang stadium leverages economic “gold” power

At the beginning of the night, Anhua Town was crowded with people, and the long-awaited “Village BA” finals kicked off. The villagers at the scene had three floors inside and three floors outside, and surrounded the court tightly. Besides the villagers, basketball fans from other towns and villages rushed over to “join in the fun”. And in the flow of people gathered on the sidelines, there is no lack of all kinds of gourmets, enjoying the food while enjoying the game. The surrounding parking spaces were full of private cars, and everyone came to the food area in small groups to taste the characteristics of the night market. In the square, “Village BA” is competing fiercely. On the stage next to it, a performance of Shaoxing opera was staged, which won applause from the villagers.

Located at the junction of Zhuji, Yiwu and Pujiang counties (cities), the location has become Anhua’s inherent advantage. It takes 18 minutes to drive from Anhua to Yiwu International Trade City, so many foreigners live in Anhua and work in Yiwu; Anhua is the hinterland of gourmet food, special beef soup, grilled lamb chops, sweet and sour wontons…stimulate diners There are also a lot of nighttime logistics and traffic that often stop in Anhua for a rest.

Chen Yulan, the deputy mayor of Anhua Town, introduced that starting from May 1, Anhua Town’s “The Night Is More Exciting” basketball game will be held in the evening for eight consecutive days to further promote nighttime economic consumption. With the help of “Village BA”, Anhua Night Market has an average daily passenger flow of nearly 30,000 person-times, and the average annual income of each household has exceeded 350,000 yuan, driving nearly 2,000 people to start businesses and employ them. “Village BA” brings popularity and economic vitality.

Under the background of the grand strategy of rural revitalization, only by actively developing the rural economy and developing the vitality of the countryside can the phenomenon of “village BA” explode. Similarly, only when young people can stay in the countryside and take root in the countryside, will the countryside have great vitality, and only with great vitality can it attract villagers from all over the world to participate in events like “Village BA”. With the rise of leisure life, young people, as the main force of consumption, can drive the development of the local economy. “Village BA” has brought about a virtuous positive cycle: the rural economy is booming, which can drive the development of the local sports culture industry, and the development of “spiritual civilization” such as sports culture can generate attractiveness and promote local consumption.

The big yellow cattle, the prizes of the basketball championship team, were transported into the scene (drone photo).

“Our ‘village BA’ must not only highlight the ‘earth flavor’, but also show the ‘new trend’.” The relevant person in charge of the event organizer told reporters that after the duel between villages, the competition between towns and streets will usher in June. “At present, our preliminary idea is to create a ‘Zhuji Gongfu gift package’, including pearls, socks, torreya, Tongshan burning and other Zhuji characteristics with local characteristics, which will be made into electronic gift package coupons or in the form of physical objects, and rewarded to the winning teams. Fully demonstrate the common prosperity.” “Village BA” is not only a basketball game that drives the participation of the whole people, but also brings popular agricultural products and cultural tourism, which is conducive to local economic and social development.

Basketball is round, and the basketball court is square. Between the square and the circle, one side of the water and soil nurtures the other side. In Zhuji, one side of the court may also support the other side. (Lu Yingjian/Sports Tribune/Photo courtesy)

Original manuscript link:

http://zj.news.cn/2023-05/15/c_1129616047.htm

Responsible editor: Zhu Ying