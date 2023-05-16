Tom Ford is planning a dark comedy movie | Hypebeast

After 35 years in the fashion and beauty industry, designer Tom Ford sold the brand of the same name to the Estée Lauder Group at a high price of $2.8 billion, and launched the last women’s clothing series to bid farewell to the brand a few days before the official transfer. After the handover, Tom Ford revealed his follow-up plans to Air Mail.

“All I need right now is a nap,” he said. “My dad died during the pandemic, Richard (Richard Buckley, Tom Ford’s husband) died, and my first boyfriend, Ian Falconer, was about three weeks old. I’m gone, I’ve sold my company, I’ve moved… It’s going to take me a few months to digest it all, and then I want to start writing.”

Tom Ford’s plan for the next few months is simple: “I’m going home to New York, wearing underwear and an old T-shirt, eating bowls of cereal, maybe three or four days without a shower, and I’m going to stare at the ceiling and look stupid TV, I just want to be alone.”

And he also shared that when the rest is over and the energy recovers, he will start to create a black comedy-style movie. Created again as a director. As for the choice of genre, he explained: “Isn’t this life, a very dark comedy.”, “Life is so painful and absurd, I think, if you don’t use some kind of humor Do it at any angle, and it could very well kill you.”

The new work mentioned by Tom Ford is still in the early development stage. When it will be released, casting, and plot content will be revealed later. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.