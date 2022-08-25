Developed from a personal blog that shares pictures into one of the most popular design units nowadays, JJJJound has become a label of retro minimalist aesthetics. The founder, Justin Saunders, was also a member of DONDA and BEEN TRILL, but unlike Virgil Abloh and other friends who have worked together, this designer from Montreal, Canada is low-key and simple like his products. In addition to the few home-made products such as sweaters, stationery, coffee, etc., the joint cooperation between JJJJound and Vans, Reebok, New Balance, APC and other brands has further extended the aesthetic influence to all areas of lifestyle. This time, Hypebeast invited Justin Saunders, the manager of JJJJound, to share the Essentials essentials in his life.

Garrett Leight x JJJJound Glasses

Justin Saunders：This pair of glasses comes from a collaboration between JJJJound and Garrett Leight. The mirror type is called “Brooks”, and I can’t see anything without it.

JJJJound Pocket T-shirt

Justin Saunders：I’m an out-and-out White Tee party. JJJJound To make a good enough t-shirt, we referenced the 50/50 Screen-Stars made in the US in the 80s/90s. Now, I have an endless supply of brand new T-shirts that I can wear forever.

JJJJound Socks

Justin Saunders：There’s nothing quite like a brand new pair of socks – and that’s probably why it’s such a famous Christmas gift.

Microsoft Mouse 5000

Justin Saunders：For me, the shape of this Microsoft mouse solves a problem that has plagued me for decades – using the trackpad to control my laptop in an airport lounge or hotel lobby. Now that I don’t have the proper posture and tools, I won’t touch the computer again.

Mixed Black Pens

Justin Saunders：I like to follow someone else’s pen. So never borrow my pen – you may never see it again.