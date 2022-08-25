



On August 25th, the hybrid SUV Ceiling Tang DM-p was officially launched. A total of three models were launched. After comprehensive subsidies, the price was 289,800-329,800 yuan. At the same time, it brought two worry-free car purchase policies and one worry-free use. The four-fold car purchase rights and interests such as car insurance can be said to be full of sincerity. In addition, the Tang DM-i 252KM exclusive model is also listed at the same time, priced at 279,800 yuan.

As the first SUV equipped with the king’s hybrid technology, the Tang DM-p accelerates as fast as 4.3s, and the NEDC power consumption is as low as 6.5L/100km. On the basis of subversive performance, Tang DM-p also has the flagship strength of luxury, safety and technology. As of the time of listing, the pre-sale order has exceeded 25,000 units, which not only shows the leading trend of overwhelming leadership, but also rewrites the strength of three 100,000-class hybrid SUV market structure.

The king’s hybrid empowerment Tang DM-p performance flagship is worthy of the name

Attacking with the king’s hybrid blade, Tang DM-p is not only fast, but also economical. Its strength leads medium and large four-wheel drive SUVs to open a new era of 4.3s+6.5L high performance and low energy consumption. At the same time, Tang DM-p’s excellent handling and breakthrough pure electric battery life can also meet the needs of high-end family all-terrain and all-scenario vehicles.

In terms of performance, thanks toBYDDM-p King Hybrid Empowerment, the Tang DM-p system can reach a maximum power of 452kW, and the zero-hundred acceleration is only 4.3s. It is “the fastest hybrid SUV of Chinese brands”, and its subversive performance is comparable to a million-level supercar. It can bring users a speedy acceleration experience. Not only the performance is outstanding, Tang DM-p also has unprecedented energy consumption performance of medium and large four-wheel drive SUV.

In order to meet the driving needs of users, Tang DM-p is equipped with three hard-core configurations of super intelligent electric four-wheel drive, DiSus-C intelligent electronically controlled active suspension, and Eaton differential lock, which not only takes into account good handling stability and comfort. In terms of safety and security, the unique ability to get out of trouble at the same level is comparable to that of hard-core off-road vehicles, ensuring that users can ride calmly and freely when conquering various complex road conditions, and easily start global exploration.

Not only that, Tang DM-p, under the blessing of 45.8 degree high-capacity ultra-safe blade battery, has a NEDC pure electric battery life of 215km, and a comprehensive battery life of up to 1020km, which can meet the needs of 5-day urban pure electric commuting and 2-day weekend family outings. Short-distance electricity consumption and long-distance hybrid driving, giving users a more convenient car experience. In order to meet users’ yearning for self-driving travel and camping life, Tang DM-p is also equipped with VTOL mobile power station function. The full-scenario vehicle demand for high-quality travel is fully empowered.

It is worth mentioning that the newly launched Tang DM-i 252KM exclusive model has also reached a peak in terms of battery life. The NEDC pure electric battery life is as high as 252km, which is the hybrid SUV with the longest pure electric battery life.

Flagship strength blesses Tang DM-p’s balance of combat power and comprehensively surpasses

In addition to the veritable performance flagship, Tang DM-p also makes the vehicle’s luxury, safety and technological strength achieve a comprehensive and balanced lead, living up to the name of “hybrid SUV ceiling”.

In the construction of the luxury cockpit, Tang DM-p launched the S-class luxury flagship six-seater, with the sky gray interior and 31-color interactive intelligent cockpit atmosphere lights, showing a very light and luxurious visual effect. In addition, the front middle row dragon scale NAPPA leather seats are also intimately equipped with ventilation, heating and 10-point SPA-level massage functions, which can provide users with VIP-level service treatment, and there is no doubt about the comfortable touch. The addition of HiFi-level custom Dynaudio audio and smart fragrances further refreshes the user’s senses from the two dimensions of hearing and smell, showing the new Chinese luxury.

On the basis of luxury driving experience, Tang DM-p also escorts users to travel with the safety engraved in their genes. The blade battery it carries not only has high-efficiency performance, but also takes into account unparalleled safety, which can resist extrusion, high temperature and overcharge. In terms of active and passive safety, Tang DM-p defends the safety of the “road tank” with a high-strength body, and participates in intelligent safety assisted driving with 24 sensors in the whole vehicle, bringing users a 360° safety guard without dead ends.

In terms of technology flagship strength, the DiLink 4.0 (5G) intelligent network connection system carried by Tang DM-p supports functions such as 5G speed connection, dual-frequency positioning, and full-vehicle voice interaction, transforming cold technology into user perception, allowing them to Enjoy the infinite joy of the cool and smart life. In addition, in terms of intelligent driving, the DiPilot intelligent driving assistance system it is equipped with has reached the level of L2.5 auxiliary driving. In addition, W-HUD head-up display, APA visual fusion full-scene automatic parking, DMS driver monitoring assistance and other pioneering functions, It allows users to unlock a new experience of smart travel anytime, anywhere.

The way up will never stop! The four flagship values ​​of Tang DM-p performance, luxury, safety and technology are leading, and come to surpass; Tang DM-i 252KM exclusive battery life has reached a new peak. Tang DM super i&p, plus the 2022 Tang EV, the strongest pure electric vehicle in its class, the Tang family has sounded the horn to hit the high-end new energy vehicle market, and will break the barriers of foreign brands with a high-spirited attitude and lead the high-end SUV of Chinese brands. The process is accelerated and advanced.

Open an account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan red envelope, 100% winning!

