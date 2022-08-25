[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Yi Ru interviewed and reported) Recently, the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau issued a new policy, stipulating that the funds in the medical insurance personal account will be managed from September 1, and the insured personnel will not It can be withdrawn freely, and the part paid by the unit goes into the overall account. Experts said that the authorities’ move shows that medical insurance has no money to manage and implement “common prosperity”, and that it also brings opportunities for officials to corrupt.

New rules restrict cash withdrawals from panic-running in front of banks

On the 18th, the Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau issued the “Notice on Adjusting the Relevant Policies of the Basic Medical Insurance for Urban Employees in the City”, which was based on the “Improving the Basic Medical Insurance for Outpatients in Beijing Municipality” issued by the General Office of the Beijing Municipal Government on March 11 this year. Measures for the Implementation of the Guarantee Mechanism, and improve the accounting methods for personal accounts.

The notice clearly stipulates that from September 1, 2022, all basic medical insurance premiums paid by employers will be included in the overall planning fund, and all basic medical insurance premiums paid by on-the-job employees will be included in individual accounts. The funds in the personal accounts are managed by bookkeeping, and the insured personnel cannot withdraw freely, so that they can be used in a targeted manner.

This move caused panic among the local people, and a large number of medical insurance customers lined up outside the Bank of Beijing to withdraw cash. On the 22nd, Bank of Beijing sent a letter to medical insurance customers to comfort them, saying that the funds that had been credited to the medical deposit book before September 1 could still be withdrawn normally at any time. The entrusted issuing bank account bound to the insurance is used for manual reimbursement, secondary reimbursement and other funds to be recorded, and it still needs to be properly kept.

Mr. Wang of Beijing told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that the medical insurance accounts in Beijing are all accounts of the Bank of Beijing. Although the Bank of Beijing stated that the money can be withdrawn before September 1, the people are very worried that the cash in the accounts will be stolen. Freeze, now the common people don’t believe what they say, “Tacitus trap, the more you say that money can be withdrawn, the common people won’t listen and won’t believe them anymore.”

Mr. Wang said that the government’s policies are all propaganda, but in practice, for example, you can know when you take medicines. Almost all the types of medicines that can be reimbursed are not reimbursed, and they have to be paid for themselves.”

Regarding the concerns of the common people, Li Yuanhua, an associate professor at the School of Educational Sciences at Capital Normal University, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that it is very likely. Because the CCP’s policy went back on its word, it said that medical insurance can be withdrawn by yourself, but now the policy does not allow you to withdraw, “It can confiscated your money with a special fund, then you may (in order) find ways to ask you to pay back the money. Get sick.”

New rules narrow health insurance reimbursement coverage

The new policy stipulates that medical insurance participants in Beijing will no longer use medical insurance funds for expenses not covered by basic medical insurance such as public health expenses, physical examinations or health consumption, mainly to pay for medical treatment at designated medical institutions or designated retail pharmacies. cost.

In response, many people posted, “If you are in good health and do not see a doctor, what should you do with the money in your account? Take it out at the same time in retirement?” Can’t control it in Kari?”

According to the regulations, the basic medical insurance premiums for urban workers are jointly paid by the employer and individual workers. Mr. Wang said that in Beijing, employees pay 2% of their average monthly salary for basic medical insurance premiums in the previous year. “This 2% is called medical insurance subsidy, which can be withdrawn in cash. For example, you can go to a pharmacy to buy medicines, etc., for a month. It may be more than 100 yuan. But after September 1, this part of the money cannot be withdrawn.”

Li Yuanhua said that the new policy has narrowed the scope of medical insurance. “In the past, it was a flexible policy. For example, after getting sick, you can also use medical insurance to buy nutritional products. Now, except for medical care, no money can be moved. This is not good for the common people.”

Medical insurance is out of money and needs to be managed

Mr. Wang said that there is a problem with the new policy. The part paid by the unit is transferred to the co-ordination account, and where the money will go to the co-ordination account, I don’t know, “I’m not sure now, because he said it very vaguely, saying that the co-ordination fund and the co-ordination account , no one knows how to operate it or where it will be used, and the many statements they have released about this thing are very vague.”

Li Yuanhua analyzed that it was actually because the medical insurance ran out of money, and he wanted to coordinate, so he introduced this policy, “The so-called co-ordination is actually to co-ordinate the money into the hands of officials of the relevant departments, including the money that belonged to individuals in the past, and now he is the medical insurance bureau. He came to coordinate the accounting for you, and the large amount of money is in his hands, so the government can also misappropriate the money for him.”

Some netizens said that since the epidemic, the CCP has included the cost of nucleic acid testing and vaccination into the burden of medical insurance, causing the medical insurance to be overwhelmed, as a result, it has continuously reduced the reimbursement of nearly 1,000 medical insurance catalogues and extended the medical insurance payment period.

Davy Jun Huang, an economist based in the United States, told The Epoch Times that the so-called co-ordination is to engage in “common prosperity”, “In the past, if the unit was good and gave you more benefits, your medical insurance balance would increase, and in the future, the unit will give you more benefits. This part is all put into the overall account, and everyone spends it together to equalize the rich and the poor, but this is not fair. For example, the employees of foreign-funded enterprises have relatively high benefits. Now it is unfair for them to distribute this benefit to everyone. .”

Li Yuanhua said, in a word, this new regulation makes people feel, “First, the government has no money; second, is there anyone who cares about the money; and thirdly, is the relevant department hoping that through this reform, the Money – there is a corrupt fund.”

