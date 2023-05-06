The Warriors easily go to Los Angeles!The Lakers officially announced that G3 was injured. Clay said that he would do his best for Kobe – yqqlm

Original title: The Warriors easily set off for Los Angeles!The Lakers officially announced that G3 was injured, and Clay said that he would do his best for Kobe

On May 6th, Beijing time, all Warriors players boarded a plane and flew to Los Angeles, preparing for an away game in G3 of the Western Conference semifinals. Curry looked quite relaxed with drinks and snacks, and the Warriors’ Thompson, Dream Chaser and Wiggins all had smiles on their faces. After winning the G2 game and tying the total score to 1-1, the Warriors players seemed confident.

The Lakers also officially announced the G3 injury report. James (sore right foot) and thick eyebrow (right foot) are listed as highly likely to play, while Bamba (sore left ankle) is in doubt. As usual, Zhan Mei’s high probability is equivalent to confirming to play, and it is impossible for them to miss such a crucial game.

For the Warriors’ G2, the Lakers announced their surrender one quarter ahead of schedule, and did not make much entanglement in G2. Winning an away game is already considered the Lakers to have completed their set goal, and now their energy will be on the two games at home.

It’s not just Curry that the Lakers need to watch out for, but also his partner Thompson. In the first game of G2, Thompson ushered in an explosion. He scored 30 points and 8 three-pointers alone. He is the player with at least 8 three-pointers in a single playoff game in NBA history. He has completed 6 times so far, ranking second Curry is 4 times.

Thompson may continue his good form in G3, because he also found new motivation for himself. When talking about G3 going to the Lakers to play at home, Thompson said: “Obviously, I am a super fan of Kobe. He is my biggest source of motivation. I will try my best to play to pay tribute to Kobe and Gigi. I wouldn’t be an athlete right now without Kobe.”

Clay was born in Los Angeles, California on February 8, 1990. In high school, Clay often trained with Kobe to learn Kobe’s spirit and skills.Return to Sohu to see more