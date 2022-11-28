A smile. A smile is enough to understand. Because a smile is therapeutic: lucky are those who have a person nearby who does not spare them. Here, the Argentines woke up happy. Because they have Leo Messi in their team. And because yesterday Leo was smiling. There was a world behind that cheerful face that showed up yesterday, somewhat surprisingly, at the Seleccion training camp, while the teammates who hadn’t played on Saturday were sweating and slavering. Leo smiling looks like the sun on the flag of Argentina. And maybe he really is. Because Mexico and the clouds – no, not the song – are just a memory. The soul is lighter. Messi himself made it clear. In recent days, after the defeat against Arabia, Leo had said he cried. To have seen a lot of sadness, around him, even within his family. Power of a goal, power of a victory: the images of the Messi clan, exultant at the Lusail stadium after Leo’s jewel, have been touring Argentina and the whole world.