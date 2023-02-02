Original title: World Chess Championship defeated Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao to become China‘s first “post-00s” Go world champion

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 1st. According to the China Go Association, the second set of the 27th LG Cup World Go King Tournament final was held in Beijing on the 1st. Ding Hao fought 320 moves with black and defeated Yang Dingxin’s 9th dan with a half eye. He won 2:0 and became the world champion for the first time. He is also the first “post-00” world champion in the Chinese Go world.

In the semi-finals of this year’s LG Cup held in November last year, Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao eliminated South Korean chess players Shen Zhenzhen’s 9th dan and Jiang Dongyun’s 9th dan respectively, securing the championship for the Chinese team ahead of schedule. The 24-year-old Yang Dingxin has won one championship and two runners-up in his previous three World Series finals, while the 22-year-old Ding Hao is on the stage of the World Series finals for the first time. In the first round match on January 30, Ding Hao won with 216 hands.

In the second game between the two, Ding Hao took the black first, and after Yang Dingxin hit the right side in the opening game, the two sides started to fight. Ding Hao gradually accumulated advantages, and his winning rate once went straight to 90%. Yang Dingxin pursued closely through the robbery in the lower right corner, while Ding Haohei 245 found a “loss robbery”, and the situation between the two sides was almost reversed. However, Yang Dingxin failed to seize the opportunity under the pressure of time. The chess game entered the official stage, and there was no suspense about Hei Xiaosheng’s situation. In the end, Black won half-eye, and Ding Hao was also crowned 2:0.

“I would be very happy if I knew that I (would) win the world championship when I first set the stage. I think it seems normal to play like this.” Ding Hao seemed quite calm in the post-match interview. In and out, he was given a chance at the end, and if he was right, he might have to reverse. Because he didn’t make a bet after the countdown, I was lucky to win Banmu.”

Ding Hao said that it is his persistence that brought him to where he is today. “Just persevere. It is true that talent also plays a part. I believe my talent is relatively high. Stick to one thing.”