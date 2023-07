While tennis players from Russia and Belarus were not allowed to go to Wimbledon last year, this year, despite the ongoing bloody invasion of Ukraine, representatives of the aggressor states can look forward to starting at the All England Club, even if not under national flags. World No. 1 Iga Šwiateková at least appealed to the media and tournament representatives to confront the players about their stance on the war in Ukraine. Subsequently, very irritated reactions came from Russia.

