New drug able to defeat obesity? The striking discovery

Obesity is a rampant problem around the world, but we could be at the turning point: this new drug could change everything.

Pharmaceutical companies engaged in the search for drugs to combat obesity could be at a turning point. After the rise of like usIndeed, we could be facing a new one active principlewhich could really change everything, beating all competitors and offering new hope to people suffering from obesity, with incredible results already being tested.

The new active ingredient is called retatrutide, and is characterized by a more active mechanism of action and article than existing competitors. A phase 2 study involving 338 adults saw a 24% drop from the starting weight, a never-before-seen result that finally promises an alternative to bariatric surgery, so far the only medical option available for obesity.

Retatruide: the first results

Researchers from the University of Endocrinology and Pediatric Endocrinology Unit Yale evaluated, together with the Research Institute of Metabolic and Obesity Diseases of theHarvard Medical School of Boston, the safety and efficacy of the new drug in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

The study group had a body mass index greater than 30 (so we’re talking about first degree obesity), divided into groups with the aim of evaluating the variations in response according to different dosages of the drug, from 1 to 12 milligrams administered once a week by cutaneous injection. The objectives: to measure the percentage reduction in body weight after 24 and 48 weeks of treatment.

At the first step, weight loss was found to go from 7.2 percent with 1 milligram per week until 17.5 percent for the 12 milligrams, compared with 1.6 percent for the placebo. Results are already well above the 5 percent threshold used to define an effective medicine used against obesity.

The effect only got better over time, with the two groups showing a loss of8.7 percent he was born in 24.2 percent from the starting weight after one year of therapy. The latter data is almost 12 times higher to placebo (-2.1 percent).

At 48 weeks, it was measured how many adults had lost at least 5, 10 and 15 percent of their weight. In the case of the highest dosage the results were respectively 100 percent, 93 percent and 83 percentfar from the placebo cases.

Retatruides: a new era?

The new medicine belongs to the class of incretine, active ingredients that mimic the action of the hormone GLP-1 (which slows down gastric emptying). Compared to already available GLP-1 analogues, however, the new drug interacts with glucagon and GIP receptors. This makes it the first hormonal tri-agonist which reveals the effectiveness of the method. “In obese adults, treatment with retratuide for 48 weeks results in a substantial reduction in body weight,” confirm the researchers in the conclusion of the study.

The drug’s astounding results leave some doubts in the scientific community. “It is not every day that you see an anti-obesity drug that reduces body weight by 24 percent,” tweeted the director of the Scripps Research Translation Institute Eric Topol.

But the benefits don’t end there: two other studies presented in San Diego showed that the medicine also has a number of benefits in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. WHO is considering including anti-obesity drugs on the list of essential drugs. “Our data demonstrates that incretins have the potential to transform the treatment of chronic diseases,” he says Jeff Emick, vice president of new drug development at Eli Lilly. So is a new era in the treatment of obesity beginning?

