Palio di Siena 2023, Selva wins the race on 2 July

(beraking latest news) – La Selva won the Palio di Siena on 2 July 2023. The district triumphed with the jockey Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia, who led the horse Violenta da Clodia, a ten-year-old bay female, to victory. La Selva dominated the race from the first to the last metre. This is the 40th victory in the history of La Selva. Tittia achieved the fifth consecutive victory setting an historic record.

In 2019 the jockey won with the Giraffe in July and with the Selva in August and in 2022 (after the two-year stop due to Covid) first with the Dragon and then with the Leocorno. Tittia ran a total of 36 Palios and won 10 overall. The winning horse ran 4 Palios and won two, including tonight’s one. The victory of the Selva came after a wait of 45 minutes with a perfect alignment to the canapes of the horses of the ten Contrade.

Four horses ‘shaken’ reached the finish line: the jockeys of the Istrice, the Chiocciola, the Giraffe and the Onda fell on the tuff track.

The victory at the finish line in the Selva immediately caused a celebration of the contrada members to explode in the square, who conquered the Drappellone painted by the Molise artist Roberto Di Jullo. The horse Violenta da Clodia with Tittia were brought to the basilica of Santa Maria in Provenzano to celebrate the triumph with the Te Deum.