BY CULTURE / EL PILÓN

This Friday April 14 6 years have passed since the sad departure of Martín Elías, son of Diomedes Díaz, who died in a tragic traffic accident on highways in the department of Sucre.

In addition to his talent, the heir of El Cacique de la Junta left a mark on folklore of humility, perseverance and conviction.

One of the anecdotes that corroborates the above was told by Rolando Ochoa. The son of Calixto Ochoa remembers that at the beginning of the group together with Martín ElíaThey were given the opportunity to perform at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata during the Vallenato Festival. Due to traffic jams, typical of this party, they arrived 7 to 8 minutes late.

“When we arrived there was another group putting together”, remember R8. Therefore, due to the tight schedule at the festival, they had to wait for there to be space.

The son of Calixto Ochoa remembers that each artist finished and the other arrived. “We were like the little bags that were there, those of opportunity”he stated.

Rolando says that he fell asleep in the truck and they woke him up at five in the morning. “I told him: ‘let’s go’. He told me ‘no dude wait’. I didn’t want to wait, I said that I wasn’t going to let myself be humiliated anymore’”.

However, finally R8 agreed to the request of the minor of the Díaz Acosta and to play with the Parque de la Leyenda empty.

They started the presentation at 6 in the morning. Even the stage presenter mocked and the open microphone said: “What are you going to play for?”

But here came the teaching. Rolando Ochoa tells that Martín Elías He took the stage as if the park was full. And he sang and encouraged the few spectators who were still on the desolate stage: “Up up”.

“I told him: ‘Martín, up who? If there’s no one'”, count R8. To which the ‘Earthquake’ replied: “I’m practicing for when it’s full.”

History would prove him right a few years later. In 2015, the ‘Great Martin Elias’ released his cd ‘Unstoppable’ on the same stage, but this time packed.