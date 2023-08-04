The World Road Championships in Abu Dhabi in 2028

After announcing last year the holding of the 2027 Road World Championships in France, in the Haute-Savoie department, the UCI is changing continents again. In 2025, Rwanda in Africa will host the events, then it will be Canada’s turn (North America) the following year before returning to Europe in France, three years after Switzerland (2024), and now Asia and the Middle East on Emirati lands.

