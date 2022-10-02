It is the wish of the Chinese table tennis team to present the National Day with victory. Yesterday, they got their wish in the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championship (Final) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championship”). The Chinese men’s table tennis team defeated the Puerto Rico team 3-0, and the Chinese women’s table tennis team defeated the Canadian team 3-0, both of which made a good start.

Caption: Fan Zhendong takes the lead in Xinhua News Agency’s photo (the same below)

Fan Zhendong, the world No. 1 in the world, took the lead for the national table tennis. During the pre-match training, the fans felt that he was driving an accelerator. On the field, he played even more compactly and smoothly, and soon won 3-0 for the men’s team. Winning the first set gave the team a good start. Captain Ma Long came on the stage for the second time, and he also won 3-0 without bloodshed, completing his debut in the 8th Team World Table Tennis Championships. In the third set, Wang Chuqin lost a game after taking a 2-0 lead. Naranruo of Puerto Rico won the only game of the game for the team. In the fourth game, Wang Chuqin quickly adjusted and successfully won the game. After the game, the national table tennis men’s team members and coaches held the national flag and wished the motherland a happy birthday. Men’s table tennis coach Qin Zhijian said when talking about the importance of the competition: “The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition is the most important competition this year, and winning the Sweislin Cup at home is the biggest goal of the national table tennis men’s team this year.”

Caption: Captain Malone

The first show of Chinese women’s table tennis was held last night at the prime time. The Tokyo Olympic team champion team Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu played. They defeated their opponents 3-0 respectively and helped the women’s team swept the Canadian team. The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships is the highest-level team event in the Paris Olympic cycle. The goal of the National Table Tennis Tournament is not only to win the championship, but also to test the team as a whole and plan future preparation plans.

Caption:Sun Yingsha

In the golden autumn of October, in addition to the ongoing Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition, there will also be two events in China, the WTT Championship Macau Station (October 19-23) and the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Final (October 27-30). Liu Guoliang, executive vice-chairman of the Table Tennis Federation and chairman of the China Table Tennis Association, said: “The three top-level competitions have settled in China together, which means that the ITTF and WTT are supporting and attaching importance to China. I hope that October will become the month of table tennis, and I hope that athletes can play To repay the fans’ love for table tennis and push the world‘s table tennis to the top.” (Xinmin Evening News reporter Tao Xingying)