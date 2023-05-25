Home » “Theory of sporting offense” – Corriere TV
The Prosecutor of the Football Federation, Giuseppe Chinéopened a proceeding on the “methods of creating the goal of the final 3-2 in the Perugia-Benevento match of the 38th day of the Serie B championship”, with “the hypothesis of a sporting offense”.

In this regard – it transpires – the video of the match has already been acquired, and the members involved in the episode will be heard in the next few days.

Kouan’s goal on 19 May allowed Perugia to win the match against Benevento 3-2 in the fourth minute of added time of the second half.

May 25, 2023 – Updated May 25, 2023 , 8:34 pm

