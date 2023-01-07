UDINE. If it is true that certain parties prepare themselves, in terms of motivation, it is equally true that to be able to bring them home you need strong nerves and a lot, a lot of attention.

Here, listening to Andrea Sottil’s words during the presentation for today’s match against Juventus (Saturday 7 January) at 6 pm, the Udinese coach particularly insisted on concentration, indicating that this mental factor could be the passepartout to succeed to give a complete form to Zebretta, who appeared with good footing in the second half against Empoli, but still undecided to mentally immerse himself in the game right from the start.

Hammer

«When you play in Turin against Juventus you don’t need so many reasons. I’m sure the lads will be at the top, but we have to enter the field much more concentrated than usual and Juventus itself», admitted the coach at the beginning of the press conference released on the club’s official channel. “We have shown that we create a lot, potentially on an offensive level we hurt all the teams, we have to be more concentrated in the defensive phase, from the forwards to the defenders”.

It goes without saying that competitive malice and the right tension can make the difference even in front of goal in both areas, where the bianconeri have sinned against Empoli both in the cold conceded goal after three minutes and both face to face with Guglielmo Vicar, with those 18 conclusions, out of the 21 overall, finished on the side.

A fact that Sottil had already regretted on Wednesday, returning to it yesterday as well: «Regarding the lack of accuracy on shots on goal in the last match. I don’t think any player goes to goal without malice at this level. What I work on is insisting on the aspect of conviction, on a mental level, and then with the exercises and repetitiveness of the technical gesture. They are professionals and know very well that with the qualities they have, percentages need to be raised in terms of precision and lucidity. There is no precise recipe, but work in the field and a mental concept».

Evaluations

Mira that will be entrusted to the usual suspects employed so far in friendlies and Wednesday, and that will not be a subject of examination for Gerard Deulofeu, whose return to the team has been postponed. In fact, the Catalan was also evaluated yesterday and then, in consultation with the player, the decision presented here by Sottil was taken. «Deulofeu is completing the last step to then return definitively to the group. In Turin he will certainly not be in the match».

A heavy absence that goes hand in hand with the assessment and management of other players who, in the coach’s clinical eye, aren’t completely in order: «The team is basically doing well, but there are some players who have had major muscle injuries and are been managed, in agreement with the staff in whom I have total confidence, in a peculiar and precise way to bring them to the start of this second part of the championship in a condition close to the top. Some of these players, like Udogie for example, need to be managed in terms of playing time and I have to do it while considering the match itself and its development, just like I did against Empoli. I’m focused on my job, I haven’t gone crazy, I’m a responsible person and I have to safeguard my boys. That’s why I made those choices with Empoli and made those changes that were mentioned».

Trust

In yesterday’s examination of the coach, his colleague’s observation on Juventus was not lacking (“Allegri has always been a very practical coach who makes his solidity in the defensive phase”) and not even the vote of confidence expressed in those who are trying to climb the hierarchies to deserve space and trust, like that Festy Ebosele who tonight could be part of the rotations on the wings. «He is a boy from 2002 who has improved a lot since retiring, with impressive acceleration capabilities and a devastating change of pace. He had to go through a process of physical and technical-tactical adaptation. Now he has shown that he is ready, especially on the right wing, where he is at his best. We are very happy with him and he is certainly an extra weapon for us». —

