Original title: The number of fever clinics in Beijing is gradually falling

At present, the epidemic situation in Beijing is stabilizing. The number of fever clinics has dropped from a peak of 73,000 on December 15 last year to 12,000 on January 4. The Capital Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism and the Beijing Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group released the “Beijing Novel Coronavirus Infection Prevention and Control Work General Plan” today, as well as monitoring and early warning, community health services for key populations, prevention and control in rural areas, prevention and control in schools, and prevention and control in elderly care institutions. Control and other 5 supporting special work plans, refine the implementation of “Class B and B Management”. According to reports, since the focus of prevention and control work has shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”, Beijing has established a grid-based treatment system based on ensuring the safety and health of the people to the greatest extent, giving full play to the role of the grassroots network and the bottom Take measures to improve the ability to treat severe cases.

Keep in touch with key groups of people. Chen Yawen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiazhuang Community, Pingguoyuan Street, Shijingshan District, visits or calls every day to greet the elderly in the community. She told reporters that Beijing requires community neighborhood committees to uniformly issue contact service cards to key groups, provide contact information such as community phone numbers, family doctor hotlines, and emergency medical service numbers, and smooth daily communication and contact channels; In the inquiry system, the community arranges special personnel to carry out inquiries and follow-up visits through telephone, WeChat or door-to-door visits, so as to keep abreast of the health status of people living alone.

The gate is moved forward, and the word “prevention” is the first. Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that in cooperation with the community, community medical institutions give full play to their front-line role, and do a good job of health monitoring for the elderly aged 65 and above, people with serious underlying diseases and people with low immunity, and comprehensively and dynamically grasp the health status of residents. , to achieve early detection, early diagnosis, and early treatment of the symptoms of the disease, so as to prevent the disease from getting worse. Early application of antiviral drugs will be adopted for key groups of new crowns who meet the conditions for drug use in community health service institutions. Carry out oxygen inhalation services in the city’s community health service centers, and equip the city’s community health service centers (stations) and village clinics with 45,000 finger oxygen clips. At the same time, Beijing encourages community health service agencies to provide oxygen filling services for residents in need to facilitate residents’ home oxygen therapy. The fee will be charged at 7 yuan per 40 liters of filling, and reimbursed according to medical insurance regulations.

Grid management, three-level linkage. With grass-roots medical institutions as the network base, Beijing quickly established 56 grid-based treatment systems for the new crown in the city. Each grid has a tertiary hospital (or regional medical center) as the lead hospital, and several second-level hospitals. , Grassroots medical institutions to establish a hierarchical referral mechanism. Grass-roots medical institutions refer critically ill patients for treatment in a timely manner through the green channel, and at the same time accept patients with stable conditions for rehabilitation. This three-level linkage mechanism is fast and smooth.

Rescue resources, rapid expansion. In order to do a good job in the treatment of critically ill patients, Beijing has made every effort to expand the resources for critically ill patients. According to reports, the number of open ICU beds in the city has increased from more than 3,000 in mid-December 2022 to more than 7,000 at present, and the number of doctors and nurses trained in critical care medicine in medical institutions above the second level has reached 14,000 and 28,000 respectively. . Establish a severe disease management evaluation group composed of well-known experts, establish a group inspection and guidance mechanism for expert groups, and conduct inspections and guidance on the city’s second-level and above hospitals that treat severe patients by region, and improve the standardization and homogeneity of the treatment of severe patients.

In addition, Beijing has also comprehensively increased the vaccination rate of the elderly against the new crown virus; effectively strengthened the guarantee of life services for people living alone, and established and improved the “one-on-one” care and assistance mechanism for people living alone; Strengthen various volunteer service teams such as the “Love Medicine Team” and “Psychological Service Team”, and actively carry out service activities such as drug sharing, psychological counseling, and crisis intervention.

“In the next step, Beijing will regard streets, towns, and towns as the basic units for overall planning of community health service management, and improve the work system in which the district level takes the lead, coordinates the streets, towns, and towns, and professional departments are responsible for division of labor.” Beijing’s new coronavirus infection prevention and control leader Wang Daguang, deputy leader of the group’s community prevention and control group, introduced that through this work system, various resources such as local medical treatment, pre-hospital transfer, material supply, and resident units will be integrated, and the diagnosis and treatment of key groups, emergency treatment, and vaccination will be implemented. , daily services and other work to effectively protect the safety and health of the people.

(Zhu Jingruo and Pan Junqiang)

