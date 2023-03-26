Sudani Net:

The official spokesman for the People’s Movement led by “Malik Agar”, Saad Muhammad Abdullah, confirmed that the People’s Movement will implement the New Sudan project if it comes to power.

In an interview with Al-Siha newspaper, Saad said that there are those who work in the dark to settle political scores with the SPLM, and stressed that Yasser Arman’s departure from the SPLM did not greatly affect the political and organizational performance of the movement.

He added: “Rather, the amicable separation that took place can be added to the literature of difference in contemporary politics, and encourages the comrades to work responsibly to preserve this organization and present it to the Sudanese in a manner commensurate with its history as one of the oldest and largest liberation organizations in Sudan and Africa.”

