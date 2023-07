More than a hundred Czech athletes will present themselves at the Summer Universiade, which will take place from July 28 in Chengdu, China. The complete nomination was published today by the Czech Association of University Sports (ČAUS) at a press conference in Prague. The goal of the trip will be to follow up on the successful Winter Universiade, which was held in Lake Placid this year and the Czechs won twelve medals there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook