The Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur posted a shot taken on the beach of Punta del Este on Instagram
Wanda Nara once again raises the temperature on social media: the Argentine showgirl and entrepreneur has posted on Instagram a decidedly hot shot taken from a photo shoot made on the beach of Punta del Este, in Uruguay. The former (?) Lady Icardi appears practically naked, with one hand covering her breasts and a thong that leaves no room for her imagination: her followers go crazy!
January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 11:56 am)
