A Toyota with one on board family – father, mother and daughter – went off the road a Feltre as he walked via Musil in Mugnai in the direction of via Valentinespilling into the canal alongside the roadway.

The Toyota car overturned in the irrigation ditch in via Musil in Mugnai di Feltre

The accident is occurred around 6.30pmwhile it was raining. The road in that stretch is not protected by barriers and there car got stuck upside down in the cemented ditch. The two women reported the most serious consequences, who were taken to the emergency room of Santa Maria del Prato in condition indicated as series.

I fire fighters of the Feltre detachment secured the car upside down in the canal, while the three occupants were assisted by the Suem health personnel. On site i carabinieri of the mobile radio unit of the Feltre company.

The recovery of the car that ended up in the canal in Mugnai di Feltre with the mobile crane of the Belluno provincial command of the fire brigade

The operations of vehicle recovery proved to be challenging: pulling the car out of the ditch required theautocrane intervention of the fire brigade arrived from Belluno.