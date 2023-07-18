Home » At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the “House of port workers and seafarers” named after Sebastiano Baudo
World

At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the “House of port workers and seafarers” named after Sebastiano Baudo

by admin
At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the “House of port workers and seafarers” named after Sebastiano Baudo

by palermotoday.it – ​​50 seconds ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday In the presence of the leaders of the Filt union (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and the CGIL, the new headquarters of the related port and …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the “House of port workers and seafarers” named after Sebastiano Baudo appeared 50 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine, China's diplomatic activism: hosts a summit on Afghanistan and invites Lavrov

You may also like

A US soldier arrested in North Korea: he...

Udinese market – Buta sold to Gil Vicente...

Former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Found Guilty of...

The 3 current systems to lower the mortgage...

Mamitsho Pontshi: from pilot to deputy general manager...

This Drama return with the EP “Loose Talk”

Nina Badrić what a house on Hvar looks...

Trump investigated for assault on Capitol Hill

PROMETEON TIRE GROUP Global Sustainability Governance consolidated. New...

Venezuelan Activists Protest Against Presence of Vice President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy