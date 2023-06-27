These are the stars of the future

In football, the market values ​​of teams and players are often discussed at the larger junior tournaments, which not only increase significantly, but are also suitable as a benchmark for the quality of the squad. In the current U-21 European Championship, the German team is only in eighth place in the ranking of transfer values, led by France and England. The talents of other nations are more valuable and therefore possibly stronger. The FAZ presents four of the most exciting tournament players.

French with a big name

Frenchman Khephren Thuram (market value according to transfermarkt.de: 32 million euros) has a famous surname. His father was world champion in 1998 and is now a prominent anti-racism activist, brother Marcus, who last played in Mönchengladbach, was in the final of the world championship in December. Lesser known is 22-year-old Khephren, who bears the name of a pharaoh and is looking to climb to the top tier of world football at the end of an impressive season in center midfield at OGC Nice.

