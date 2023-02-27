Home Sports These have been the votes of Luis de la Fuente in ‘The Best’
These have been the votes of Luis de la Fuente in ‘The Best’

02/28/2023 at 00:06

CET


The Spanish selector did not give his support to Leo Messi

Julián Álvarez, Bellingham and Modric were chosen by the pitcher

The Spanish coach Louis of the Source did not vote for Leo Messi at the ‘The Best’ awards gala. The jarrero, surprisingly, did not give his support to the Argentine, considered the best player of the last World Cup in Qatar.

The coach from La Rioja, however, did give his vote to another member of the ‘Albiceleste’ like JUlián Álvarez, who took the highest score from the new Spanish coach.

In second option, The coach of the Red opted for the Englishman Jude Bellinghamwho had a very good campaign at Borussia Dortmund, backed by his performance with England in the Qatari event.

Finally, De la Fuente also scored the season of Madrid’s Luka Modric. The Croatian was champion of the League and the Champions League with his team, although in the World Cup he did not perform at the expected level with the Balkan team.

