Tommaso Laquintana scored 10 points, playing for 13 minutes in his ex game with Pallacanestro Trieste. For the Germani Brescia point guard also 2 rebounds and a block. His final evaluation was 19. These are his words to Eleven reported by the Giornale di Brescia: «These two points served us as the bread for a classification that is certainly not the best. Result and performance give us confidence. We really needed it, we are happy ».

