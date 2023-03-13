Morgan Freeman went on stage with actress Margo Robi at the Oscar ceremony. Everyone looked at the satin glove

Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman appeared at the Oscars with his colleague Margot Robbie, with whom he celebrated 100 years of Warner Bros. Instead of the Wolf of Wall Street star’s low-cut gown, all eyes were on Morgan Freeman’s satin glove.

The reason why he wears it is the traffic accident he experienced in 2008. when the car he was in overturned several times. The actor then suffered injuries that left his left arm paralyzed. Due to nerve damage, Freeman is forced to wear a compression glove for the rest of his life because she is threatened with constant swelling.

The black, satin glove he wore is there to apply pressure to keep the blood and lymph flow in good condition.

The accident in which he sustained his injuries occurred on a highway in Mississippi. Although the doctors tried to restore feeling in his hand and promised improvement after one of the operations, the hand remained immobile.

“I have severe nerve damage and it is not getting better. I can’t move her. If you don’t move your hand, it swells. Do you know that during the day we move our hands a million times?”, Freeman said earlier.

At this year’s Oscars, the film “All at the same time” triumphed, which was awarded in the categories of best film, direction and original screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), leading actress (Michelle Yeo) and supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). , Supporting Actor (Ke Hui Kwan), and Best Editing (Paul Rogers). It missed out on Best Supporting Actress for Stephanie Hsu, Best Original Song and Score, and Best Costume Design.

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for the best actor for his role in the movie “The Whale”:

And the Oscar for best actress Mišel Jeo:

