They are following me in Italy. Macek talks about health issues, the season in Switzerland and his relationship with Juventus

It suits him well that he is a deep-seated patriot. Football midfielder Roman Macek has had the season of his life so far in the Swiss league. He helped Lugano with eight assists to third place in the league and thus also a place in the European Cups. “Now I feel the best in my career,” explains the 26-year-old native of Zlín in an interview with Sport.cz. He paid for great talent, he learned football at Juventus from the age of sixteen, his further development was halted by two long injuries. Now he is full of strength, self-confidence and ambition. Macek talks about his setbacks, the last season or his goals.

