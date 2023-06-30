Avian flu: New study on the spread of the virus surprises

The researchers examined dust and virus particles from bird flu in the outdoor air. They could only find a few or no virus particles in the air at a distance of 10 m.

So far, it has been assumed that the virus is also and primarily transmitted through the air and that the density of poultry farms in some regions therefore plays a role in the spread of the animal disease. According to the results of this study, the suspicion can now be shelved.

Read on gefluegelnews.de what exactly was examined in the study and what preventive measures poultry farmers should focus on instead.

