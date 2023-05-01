Home » They asked Świątek about the best thing about tennis. A disarming answer. “I guess it’s obvious, isn’t it?” Tennis
Sports

They asked Świątek about the best thing about tennis. A disarming answer. “I guess it’s obvious, isn’t it?” Tennis

by admin
They asked Świątek about the best thing about tennis. A disarming answer. “I guess it’s obvious, isn’t it?” Tennis

Iga Świątek (1st WTA) defeated Bernarda Pera (32nd WTA) 6:3, 6:2 in the third round of the WTA 1000 in Madrid and is confidently heading to the tournament triumph. The leader of the WTA ranking presents a great form and shines also at press conferences. After the match with the American, she summed up the match and then received a question about the best and worst aspects of tennis players’ lives. She needed a moment to think, but then she was sure of the answer.

See the video
“I felt like a professional boxer, the stress was there.” Suzuki Boxing Promotion shapes Polish boxers

The worst and best aspects of tennis players’ lives according to Iga Świątek. “Jetlag and Money”

At first, Iga Świątek was surprised, rolled her eyes and choked out only: “Oh.” After thinking for a moment, she asked the journalist if she should name only one aspect. And she started with what she doesn’t like.

– The worst thing is jetlags (disorder caused by changing time zones – editor’s note). Swiatek replied. – When we fly from Australia to the Middle East and then to the USA, everything is fine. When we go back to Europe or fly from the US to China, it’s difficult – she added, quoted by tennis-infinity.com.

Iga Świątek equaled the legend! The podium of all time. What a result

A moment later she moved on to the best aspects of tennis, and here her answer was quite decisive. – Money and traveling are the best – said Raszynska, which amused the assembled journalists. At their reaction, she spread her hands and added with a smile, “It’s obvious, isn’t it?”

See also  Naples, the renewal of Meret OFFICIAL: surprise on the duration of the new contract | First page

According to the official WTA website, Iga Świątek has already earned 16 million and 200 thousand dollars throughout her career, or about PLN 68 million. For reaching the fourth round of the WTA 1000 in Madrid, she earned EUR 85,000, or about PLN 390,000. The winner of the tournament will receive EUR 1,105,265, which translates into PLN 5.1 million.

Attention fans! When does Iga Świątek play? Where to watch? What time is the game in Madrid? [TRANSMISJA NA ŻYWO]Attention fans! When does Iga Świątek play? Where to watch? What time is the game in Madrid? [TRANSMISJA NA ŻYWO]

Find more similar content on home page of Gazeta.pl.

Now Iga Świątek will face Jekaterina Aleksandrowa (17th WTA), who defeated Qinwen Zheng (24th WTA) 5:7, 6:4, 6:2 in the previous round. So far, the balance of meetings between the two ladies is 1:1. The match of Świątek – Aleksandra in the 1/8 finals will be the second from 20:00 on Monday, May 1.

You may also like

Inter, LuLa is back: Lukaku and Lautaro meet...

Jalonen takes two players from Třinec. He had...

Supermarkets, shopping malls, shops and exhibitions open on...

The champion leads the “Ken” Dingjin lottery to...

Media: Red Bull agree with Newey on new...

NBA playoffs, it’s still LeBron James against Steph...

hypothesis Cristante in defense, Mourinho redesigns the team

Football: Rome; Kumbulla, ‘season finished in the worst...

Rugby, Challenge Cup: the final will be Toulon...

Champions League sprint: 6 teams in 6 points...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy