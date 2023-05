It is the third time in a row that the Grünburger Hütte will be under Hungarian command: after Balazs Fojtyik and Katalin Borbely, who managed the Alpenvereinshütte at 1080 meters at the foot of the Hochbuchberg for almost four years until 2020, and György David, who who then swung the scepter during the Corona years, the 40-year-old Csaba “Charly” Megyeri will take over from Monday, May 1st.