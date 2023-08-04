Home » they sing and leap in unison, the choirs can be heard blocks away- Corriere TV
Sports

they sing and leap in unison, the choirs can be heard blocks away- Corriere TV

by admin
they sing and leap in unison, the choirs can be heard blocks away- Corriere TV

The enthusiasm from the stands of the Argentine team offers breathtaking images: match won 2-1

The images of the impressive cheering from the stands of River Plate during the Copa Libertadores match played last Tuesday 1 August against the Brazilian team of Internacional in Porto Alegre went around the web. The match took place at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, in Capital Federal, Argentina. In several posts that have gone viral on social networks, residents of neighborhoods 20 blocks away from the stadium reported hearing the cries of supporters as if they were just a few meters away from the sports facility. River Plate won the match with the result of 2-1.

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023 , 4:36 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Macron's favorite restaurant set on fire - Corriere TV

You may also like

Arminia Bielefeld after falling from the Bundesliga to...

Football 3rd league: Hallescher vs. RW Essen –...

Do you remember… Alessandro Del Piero to Juve:...

The Uncertain Future of Mexican Player Luis Chávez:...

German soccer players eliminated at the World Cup

TAR suspends daspo to 7 Roma supporters: “Theft...

Women’s World Cup, what happened in the group...

Football 2nd Bundesliga: Live conference – 2nd matchday...

The three essential products for your first journey...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Semifinals in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy