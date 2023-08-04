they sing and leap in unison, the choirs can be heard blocks away- Corriere TV

The enthusiasm from the stands of the Argentine team offers breathtaking images: match won 2-1

The images of the impressive cheering from the stands of River Plate during the Copa Libertadores match played last Tuesday 1 August against the Brazilian team of Internacional in Porto Alegre went around the web. The match took place at the Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, in Capital Federal, Argentina. In several posts that have gone viral on social networks, residents of neighborhoods 20 blocks away from the stadium reported hearing the cries of supporters as if they were just a few meters away from the sports facility. River Plate won the match with the result of 2-1.

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023 , 4:36 pm

