Dominic Thiem made a convincing performance in his first match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo since 2019. The Lower Austrian prevailed on Monday in the first round in the Principality of Monaco against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6:1 6:4 and thus confidently advanced to the second round. As a reward, Thiem now has number six of the tournament in the second round with the Dane Holger Rune.

ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo

(Monaco, 6.228.295 Euro, Sand)