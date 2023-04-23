Thiem meets Edmund in the first round of Madrid

Dominic Thiem has known his opening opponent at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid since Sunday. The Lower Austrian, who competed thanks to a wildcard, meets Kyle Edmund in the first round. The Briton (ATP-509.), who has fallen far behind in the rankings, is there thanks to protected rankings. Thiem won the only duel between the two in 2017 in the first round of Barcelona. Should Thiem prevail, he will meet Barcelona finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) in round two.

Three Austrians are involved in qualifying: Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner, all of whom have recently had a strong upward trend. All three are in action on Monday. At the women’s 1000 tournament at the same place, Julia Grabher just missed the main competition and is therefore also playing qualification on Monday.

More see Current ATP Tournaments