Home » Thiem meets Edmund in the first round of Madrid
Sports

Thiem meets Edmund in the first round of Madrid

by admin
Thiem meets Edmund in the first round of Madrid

Dominic Thiem has known his opening opponent at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid since Sunday. The Lower Austrian, who competed thanks to a wildcard, meets Kyle Edmund in the first round. The Briton (ATP-509.), who has fallen far behind in the rankings, is there thanks to protected rankings. Thiem won the only duel between the two in 2017 in the first round of Barcelona. Should Thiem prevail, he will meet Barcelona finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) in round two.

Three Austrians are involved in qualifying: Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner, all of whom have recently had a strong upward trend. All three are in action on Monday. At the women’s 1000 tournament at the same place, Julia Grabher just missed the main competition and is therefore also playing qualification on Monday.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Mattia Casse, Sofia Goggia and Michela Moioli meet fans at the Piquadro flagship store in Milan – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

NBA Playoffs: 4 sfide in programma, primo match-point...

Juventus, the day of judgment at Coni for...

Marseille overthrows Lyon after an unlikely scenario

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Naples (0-1) — Sportellate.it

Hradec stole it from us, we will want...

Back pain and running

Vitucci: Step back, mentally turned off

Naples, party in the locker room and in...

the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the second round...

The great escape from the burning Sudan, Meloni:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy