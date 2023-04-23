Uni Essen: Copy shop has moved, new construction is a long time coming

Essen-Nordviertel.

A new building is to be built at the University of Essen-Duisburg. A supermarket, apartments and restaurants are planned. There is still a long way to go before construction begins.

Anyone who needs copies, printouts and bindings of all kinds will find what they are looking for on Gladbecker Strasse in Essen, not at the corner of Blumenfeldstrasse, but a few meters further at number 18. A residential and commercial building is to be built directly opposite the university at the old location. The plans were presented a year ago, but apart from the move of the copy shop, nothing can be seen yet.

The corner is not exactly considered inviting. Garbage and rubbish regularly collect in the driveway between the former copy shop and the Le Palais ballroom. At the end of the trail is a relatively dark gravel parking lot. Shonid Immobilien GmbH, based on Düsseldorf’s Königsallee, is planning to upgrade this area. The existing buildings are to be demolished and a new building complex built. “We are currently still at the planning development concept,” says Gëzim Kastrati from Shonid without giving any further details.

Grocery discounters, offices and apartments planned in Essen’s northern district

According to the city of Essen, it is planned that a food discount store with a sales area of ​​up to 800 square meters and an independent restaurant will be located on the ground floor. In addition to offices, the upper floors will mainly be used for rented apartments, including student apartments. A total of around 46 apartments of different sizes, around 68 rooms for students in shared flats and around 20 offices are to be built.

This house on Gladbecker Strasse in Essen is to be demolished. A grocery store as well as apartments and offices are to be built on the same site. Photo: Kerstin Kokoska / FUNKE Photo Services











The need was underlined by the housing market barometer that the city published for the first time last year. Accordingly, almost 40,000 affordable apartments are missing in Essen. Inexpensive apartments for low-income households are particularly in demand, including student apartments.





Good transport connections for new apartments in Essen’s northern district

In addition to the direct catchment area with the city and Eltingviertel, additional interested parties for the apartments, offices and the supermarket can be expected from outside due to the proximity to the University of Duisburg-Essen and the good transport connections. The Metropolrad station directly opposite should also be attractive. A cycle path connection between the planned Berne cycle path and Gladbecker Strasse to continue the connection to the RS1 is also being sought. Anyone who feels more comfortable in the car should be able to park in an underground car park in the future.

Last year there was public participation, according to city spokesman Burkhard Leise, the further development and revision of the plan then began, which is currently not yet complete. Leise: “The necessary reports, for example for noise and traffic investigations, are still being processed or coordinated.” Only when all the results are available can the development plan be developed, the planning documents completed and the public display of the development plan take place. The schedule for the construction project is therefore still unclear.

[Essen-Newsletter hier gratis abonnieren | Auf einen Blick: Polizei- und Feuerwehr-Artikel + Innenstadt-Schwerpunkt + Rot-Weiss Essen + Lokalsport | Nachrichten aus: Süd + Rüttenscheid + Nord + Ost + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | Alle Artikel aus Essen]





Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



