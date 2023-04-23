Crvena zvezda before Cedevita Olimpija in the ABA league | Sports

Crvena zvezda wants to win in Ljubljana, even though it won’t change anything in the ABA league standings.

Source: MN Press

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet hoped that Partizan’s defeat in “Morača” could bring additional value to the match with Cedevita Olimpija at the end of the league part of the ABA League season, however, after the drama, the black and whites won. Therefore, the postponed match of the long-ago third round of the regional competition will have almost no result significance for the red and whites, so it will not be difficult for them to miss the “gauchos”.

Luka Vildoza and Facundo Kampaco did not travel to Ljubljana considering that they do not have the right to play in the upcoming match with Cedevita Olimpija (Monday, 18.00). The two were not members of Crvena Zvezda when the match was to be played (back in October), so they cannot perform afterwards.

“We are going to Ljubljana to play a good game, the truth is there is no result pressure, but when you wear the Red Star jersey, the pressure is always there. We always want to win, anytime and anywhere. It will be the same in Ljubljana. We are victorious in the series, and we want to welcome the beginning of the playoffs in the ABA League, where our ambitions are known, in a good rhythm.”said coach Duško Ivanovic for the official website of the red and white team.

“We have one more game left before the playoffs, which we are now turning to, but we want to play a good, solid game in Ljubljana and win. Although it has no competitive significance, every victory is important because they build confidence to continue, and that is play -of and the end of the season. We had time to rest, we are more and more complete, although in Ljubljana we will not have Fakunda and Luka, but also a long enough bench to play a good game.”added basketball player Stefan Lazarević, who will surely play a significant amount of minutes on the road in Slovenia against the fourth-placed team of the ABA League.