Dominic Thiem meets Greek star player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is number five, in the first round of the tennis major in Wimbledon. That was the result of the draw on Friday.

Wildcard player Sebastian Ofner also matches Jiri Lehecka from the Czech Republic, qualifier Dennis Novak matches Canadian Milos Raonic and, for women, Julia Grabher matches Danielle Collins from the USA.

