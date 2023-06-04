Thierry Neuville wins the Sardinia Rally

The heartbreak of Adrien Fourmaux

The weekend has long smiled on a Frenchman since Adrien Fourmaux was in the lead of the Rally in WRC2, until a few kilometers from the finish of the “power stage”. But the Ford driver made a mistake that was enough to send his car over the side, the wheels on the right side torn off. His first victory of the season handed him his arms, as well as fifth place in the Rally all categories combined. The Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen (Skoda) took advantage of the offering to win.