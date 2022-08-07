After the purchase of Tommaso Traversa and Jason Seed, the Ampezzans announce a second foreigner for the next season of the Alps League

CORTINA

26 year old, native, with a lot of experience but for the first time in Europe. Diego Cuglietta is a new Cortina striker.

After the purchase of Tommaso Traversa and Jason Seed, the Ampezzans announce a second foreigner for the next Alps season. Cuglietta has a career with good numbers behind her. In the last East Coast Hockey League championship he defended the colors of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits after starting the season in the same ECHL with Indy Fuel.

Just in the ECHL in 84 games Cuglietta scored 53 points, in addition to 27 matches in the most famous American Hockey League. The new player from Ampezzo can act as both center and left winger and distinguished himself at the youth level in 2009/10 when he accumulated 90 points in 46 games, in the following two seasons he then scored 76 points in 89 games for the midget team Thompson Blazers and the Kamloops Storm junior team, before spending three years at the Merritt Centennials of the British Columbia Hockey League where Cuglietta scored 128 points in 149 games. Precisely by virtue of his performance at a youth level, Cuglietta wins a scholarship in 2014 for the University of Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan.

With the Lakers, in four seasons in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, he scored 50 goals and 50 assists becoming the fourth skater in the history of the club, since 2000, to reach 100 career points. Especially in the last year of the NCAA Division I, the 2018/19 season, Cuglietta stood out for the 25 goals scored and the 501 face-offs won. The Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, the main farm-team of the Dallas Stars of the NHL, see a good prospect in him and allow him to play three games before the end of the season.

The following year Cuglietta is always divided between the Stars of AHL and the Idaho Steelheads of ECHL. In 2020/21 the striker passes to the Utah Grizzles who then sell him to Indy Fuel always in the ECHL. Now, after finishing his last season in South Carolina, the Oriundo arrives in Cortina for his first time in Europe.